Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah Police investigating 2 overnight shootings

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

Officers were called at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, June 4, to an apartment building on Roell Circle.

When they arrived, officers found Tyus D. White, 21, of Roell Circle, and Kiante D. Vaughn, 24, of Twinson Court, on a second-floor landing.

Both had been shot.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

White was transferred to an out-of-state hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooter was wearing a ski mask.

The second incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on June 5.

An officer patrolling nearby heard four gunshots in the area of Cardinal Point Apartments on Joe Clifton Drive.

Officers later located a vehicle and three apartments in the complex that had been damaged by bullets.

No one was injured in this incident.

It is unclear if the two shooting are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland
A crash is blocking a portion of I-24 in McCracken County.
I-24 eastbound back open after crash
A person shows displays two swords at the Cape Anime Con 2021 event.
Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted...
Mo. Korean War soldier’s remains identified
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Governor Mike Parson will sign Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson to sign prescription drug monitoring bill
A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday afternoon for the Benton Street improvement project in...
Ribbon cutting for Benton St. improvement project in Eldorado, Ill.
MPD searching for missing 5-week-old baby
Investigators continue search for endangered 5-week-old boy