Paducah Police investigating 2 overnight shootings

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

Officers were called at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, June 4, to an apartment building on Roell Circle.

When they arrived, officers found Tyus D. White, 21, of Roell Circle, and Kiante D. Vaughn, 24, of Twinson Court, on a second-floor landing.

Both had been shot.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

White was transferred to an out-of-state hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooter was wearing a ski mask.

The second incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on June 5.

An officer patrolling nearby heard four gunshots in the area of Cardinal Point Apartments on Joe Clifton Drive.

Officers later located a vehicle and three apartments in the complex that had been damaged by bullets.

No one was injured in this incident.

It is unclear if the two shooting are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

