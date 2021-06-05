Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Last dry day.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another warm dry day to start the weekend, but this will likely be our last dry day for a while as we get into a soggy pattern starting Sunday and lasting through much of the upcoming week. Highs today will be a bit warmer than on Friday, putting us mainly in the upper 80s by afternoon. It should stay dry today, but an isolated shower will already be possible by this evening in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee, and clouds and showers will slowly creep north overnight.

The pattern for the next several days will be humid and wet, as a weak upper trough over the southern plains give us moist southerly flow. Periods of showers and thunderstorms look likely through at least Wednesday...if not longer. Severe threat looks low, but heavy downpours will likely be an issue over time. QPF averages are in the 2 to 4 range, but of course this time of year that can vary greatly due to the showery nature of the rainfall. By next weekend models are showing a drier but much warmer pattern.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Joshua Kelley
Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’
Starting July 1st, commercial and professional photographers and videographers will need a...
Missouri Department of Conservation requires permit for commercial photographers and videographers
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mainly dry Saturday, then turning wetter again next week
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/4/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/4/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/4/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/4/2021
MDC shares hiking tips for National Trails Day
MDC shares hiking tips for National Trails Day