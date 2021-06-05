First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Another warm dry day to start the weekend, but this will likely be our last dry day for a while as we get into a soggy pattern starting Sunday and lasting through much of the upcoming week. Highs today will be a bit warmer than on Friday, putting us mainly in the upper 80s by afternoon. It should stay dry today, but an isolated shower will already be possible by this evening in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee, and clouds and showers will slowly creep north overnight.

The pattern for the next several days will be humid and wet, as a weak upper trough over the southern plains give us moist southerly flow. Periods of showers and thunderstorms look likely through at least Wednesday...if not longer. Severe threat looks low, but heavy downpours will likely be an issue over time. QPF averages are in the 2 to 4 range, but of course this time of year that can vary greatly due to the showery nature of the rainfall. By next weekend models are showing a drier but much warmer pattern.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.