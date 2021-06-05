First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Deep southerly flow will be bringing us an extended period of humid and unsettled weather over the next several days. This will be aided by a weak upper system moving up out of Texas. A few isolated showers will be possible in southern counties this evening, gradually spreading northward overnight. Heavier showers and a few thunderstorms are likely on Sunday....and then for much of the upcoming work week. Highs on Sunday will likely be limited a few degrees by clouds and scattered showers, but it will be more humid.

On and off showers and storms will be likely for much of the week....maxing out about mid-week and then decreasing late week. Severe storm chances will be low due to limited winds and dynamics, but locally heavy rains could become an issue especially if we get training with bands of heavy rain....especially about Tuesday and Wednesday. By next weekend an upper ridge will begin to build, bringing drier but hotter conditions.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.