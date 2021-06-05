FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms possible later in the week

(KFVS) - It is going to be another warm and dry day in the Heartland.

This will likely be our last dry day for a while.

A soggy weather pattern will start Sunday and last through most of the upcoming week.

Highs today will be a bit warmer than on Friday, putting us mainly in the upper 80s by afternoon.

An isolated shower is possible by this evening in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee.

Clouds and showers will slowly move north overnight.

The pattern for the next several days will be humid and wet.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms look likely through at least Wednesday...if not longer.

Severe threat looks low, but heavy downpours will likely be an issue over time.

QPF averages are in the 2 to 4 range.

By next weekend models are showing a drier but much warmer pattern.

