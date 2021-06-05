Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Anime Con 2021 kicked off today for their two day event at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

More than a hundred people came out to more than a dozen vendors where art, anime, and collecting were center stage.

“It’s pretty fun,” Harley Hollis said. “I just like to be part of the experience mostly because it helps me fit in with the groups.”

We talked with people and vendors who say it’s nice to have a growing interest of people come to Cape Girardeau for anime and talk to people you are familar with.

“It’s one thing when you go some place where there’s hundreds of thousands of people who you would expect a lot of turnout; it’s something totally different whenever it’s here at home and you get to see it and you get to feel it,” Tal O’Collins said. “And it’s people that you know that are coming by. It’s not strangers.”

Anime fans get another opportunity to get some merchandise as the event is back open tomorrow on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

