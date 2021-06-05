Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Anime Con 2021 kicked off today for their two day event at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

More than a hundred people came out to more than a dozen vendors where art, anime, and collecting were center stage.

“It’s pretty fun,” Harley Hollis said. “I just like to be part of the experience mostly because it helps me fit in with the groups.”

We talked with people and vendors who say it’s nice to have a growing interest of people come to Cape Girardeau for anime and talk to people you are familar with.

“It’s one thing when you go some place where there’s hundreds of thousands of people who you would expect a lot of turnout; it’s something totally different whenever it’s here at home and you get to see it and you get to feel it,” Tal O’Collins said. “And it’s people that you know that are coming by. It’s not strangers.”

Anime fans get another opportunity to get some merchandise as the event is back open tomorrow on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland
A crash is blocking a portion of I-24 in McCracken County.
I-24 eastbound back open after crash
The Paducah Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Paducah Police investigating 2 overnight shootings

Latest News

A tennis tournament is helping out with cancer research and raising awareness.
Tennis tournament raises awareness and money for American Cancer Society
Tamms Fire Rescue is down a few firefighters and is looking to fill at least seven positions...
Fire department looking for more help in southern Illinois
Thousands of car lovers visited Du Quoin this weekend for the Street Machine Nationals. They...
Heartlanders gather in Du Quoin for Street Machine Nationals
Racers hit the racetracks in Ste. Genevieve to help raise money for a recovering police officer.
Benefit race held for injured Ste. Genevieve officer
Litha is one of the eight sabbats celebrated during the year by many different pagan...
Southern Ill. Pagan Alliance celebrates Summer Solstice