2 injured in Johnson Co. crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Johnson County injured two people on Friday.

On June 4, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Logan Brown , 18, of Cypress was driving a 1989 Chevrolet truck south on Illinois 37 just south of Elvira Street.

Brown then crossed the center line and struck George Barnhill, 23, from Grand Chain, who was driving a 2006 Oshkosh Concrete truck.

Barnhill was traveling north at the time of the crash.

Barnhill’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

Brown was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Barnhill was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was reduced to one lane for approximately three hours during the crash investigation.

Brown was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.