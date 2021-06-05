Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 injured in Johnson Co. crash

A two-vehicle crash in Johnson County injured two people on Friday.
A two-vehicle crash in Johnson County injured two people on Friday.(Station)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Johnson County injured two people on Friday.

On June 4, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Logan Brown , 18, of Cypress was driving a 1989 Chevrolet truck south on Illinois 37 just south of Elvira Street.

Brown then crossed the center line and struck George Barnhill, 23, from Grand Chain, who was driving a 2006 Oshkosh Concrete truck.

Barnhill was traveling north at the time of the crash.

Barnhill’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

Brown was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Barnhill was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was reduced to one lane for approximately three hours during the crash investigation.

Brown was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Joshua Kelley
Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’
Starting July 1st, commercial and professional photographers and videographers will need a...
Missouri Department of Conservation requires permit for commercial photographers and videographers
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car

Latest News

Breakfast Show Headlines 6/5
Breakfast Show Headlines 6/5
2019 winner expanded his bbq business after winning the competiton.
Heartland community holds Independence day barbecue cookoff
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house
Virtual learning teaches teachers new skills
Virtual teaching adds skills to teachers’ tool belts