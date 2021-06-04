Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say

Jordan Vaughn
Jordan Vaughn(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is now in jail after deputies say they found her kids sleeping a storage unit with no electricity.

Deputies say just after midnight Friday morning, they were doing a check at a storage facility on N. St. Joseph Ave.

They say they saw a woman and a child outside of one of the units.

After contacting the facility owner, deputies were able to get a gate code and get inside. They say they knocked on the door of the unit and could hear a man and woman inside talking.

Deputies say the woman wouldn’t open the door at first because she said she didn’t want to wake up her kids. They she then asked them to open the door for her because it wasn’t working properly.

Inside, deputies say they found Jordan Vaughn, a man, and two toddler aged children. They say bedding was on the floor and the children were on couches.

Deputies say Vaughn told them she was not living in the unit, but she had just been there since about 6 p.m. to gather items to take to a friends place.

They say there was no electricity or water.

As for the man, Chad Welker, deputies say he told them he just met Vaughn that evening and was hanging out. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say Vaughn had warrants too, and when she was taken to jail, baggies of meth and prescription pills were found in her bra.

Child Protective Services were called for the children.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. ...
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for West Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau after water main break
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges

Latest News

Governor Pritzker signs redistricting maps
Johnson County and Union County each had one case.
S7HD reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house
New program from Kentucky offers vaccinated residents a chance to win a million dollars
After the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Heartland News asked Congressman Jason Smith...
U.S. Rep. Smith attends Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce meeting