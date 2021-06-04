What you need to know June 4
First Alert Weather
Some areas in the Heartland could see patchy to dense fog this morning. Fog should burn off shortly after sunrise.
Wake-up temps are in the mid 50s north to 60s south.
This afternoon will be sunny and warmer with temps in the mid-80s.
There is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower across our southern counties by late this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day.
Some light clouds will in from the south during the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.
A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night.
Chances are higher for additional scattered showers and storms on Sunday.
Next week, there will be daily chances for rain and storms.
Highs will be in the mid 80s with increased humidity.
Making headlines
- Drivers are being asked to avoid Interstate 57 near Benton, Illinois due to ‘significant’ crashes in the northbound and southbound lanes.
- More than one year into the pandemic, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at drug stores.
- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of the gate at the Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery.
- Researchers say the U.S. could see a baby boom this summer.
- Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- President Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for infrastructure improvements, proposing a 15% minimum tax on corporations and the possibility of revenues from increased IRS enforcement as a possible compromise.
- A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility pending a hearing later this month after shooting at deputies with a 14-year-old girl.
- Habitat for Humanity chapters are struggling with the cost of building supplies and the return of needed volunteers.
- The Kennett Indians baseball team defeated Blair Oaks 16-5 Thursday night to win the Class 4 Missouri High School State Championship in Ozark Missouri.
Trending web stories
- Crews on Thursday removed the concrete barriers that blocked traffic at a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers.
- Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.
- Dollywood announced plans to open a new lodge-style resort in 2023.
