Heartland Votes
Advertisement

What you need to know June 4

A beautiful morning for a walk or run!
A beautiful morning for a walk or run!
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 4.

First Alert Weather

Some areas in the Heartland could see patchy to dense fog this morning. Fog should burn off shortly after sunrise.

Wake-up temps are in the mid 50s north to 60s south.

This afternoon will be sunny and warmer with temps in the mid-80s.

There is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower across our southern counties by late this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day.

Some light clouds will in from the south during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night.

Chances are higher for additional scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Next week, there will be daily chances for rain and storms.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with increased humidity.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. ...
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for West Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau after water main break
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say

Latest News

Governor Pritzker signs redistricting maps
Johnson County and Union County each had one case.
S7HD reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house
New program from Kentucky offers vaccinated residents a chance to win a million dollars
After the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Heartland News asked Congressman Jason Smith...
U.S. Rep. Smith attends Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce meeting