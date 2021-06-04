What you need to know June 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 4.

First Alert Weather

Some areas in the Heartland could see patchy to dense fog this morning. Fog should burn off shortly after sunrise.

Wake-up temps are in the mid 50s north to 60s south.

This afternoon will be sunny and warmer with temps in the mid-80s.

There is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower across our southern counties by late this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day.

Some light clouds will in from the south during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night.

Chances are higher for additional scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Next week, there will be daily chances for rain and storms.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with increased humidity.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.