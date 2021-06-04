U.S. Rep. Smith attends Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Jason Smith (R-Mo.) attended the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce meeting on Friday morning, June 4.

Missouri State Senator Holly Rehder, State Rep. Wayne Wallingford and State Rep. Barry Hovis also attended the First Friday meeting.

After the event, Heartland News caught up with Rep. Smith to ask him about his consideration on running for U.S. Senate.

“Right now I’m focused on making sure finishing my job as the Republican Leader of the Budget Committee and serving the great people of the 8th Congressional District,” said Smith. “But, when I look at all of the candidates and the people who have now started looking at it, I would put my conservative credentials and record for fighting for working class families, farmers and small business up against any of them.”

We also asked him about the new budget proposal.

“What’s even worse in this proposal of the $55 trillion collection of taxes is that it also increases taxes on the low income and the middle income,” replied Smith. “Back in 2017 we cut taxes on low income and middle income under the tax cut and jobs act, which I was a sponsor of that legislation, and President Biden proposed in his budget last Friday to completely reverse all those tax cuts.”

In the past couple of days, Rep. Smith has made several stops in the Heartland, including the Kennett Oaks Senior Center, Eminence Manufacturing and Cypress Creek Motorsports in Poplar Bluff.

