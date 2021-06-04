3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - North and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Franklin County were shutdown for three hours as emergency crews responded to two separate crashes early Friday morning, June 4.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency called the crashes significant.

Both crashes happened near the Benton exits and backed-up traffic.

Drivers were urged to cautiously take alternate routes and to avoid the area.

The first crash happened at 12:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near the 72 mile post.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary investigation, a St. Louis man was driving south on I-57 when his pick-up truck went off of the roadway, crossed the center median and rolled numerous times.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Kirk Wilson, was thrown from the vehicle.

The pick-up then hit a northbound SEMI tractor-trailer combination head-on.

Wilson was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SEMI, James Grimes, 46 of Laredo, Texas, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Wilson was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance and expired registration.

The second crash happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. on I-57 northbound, just south of exit 71.

ISP reports that two vehicles entered the center median at the same time and hit each other.

One of the drivers was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Additional information on the second crash is expected to be released when it becomes available.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

All lanes of I-57 were reopened around 3 a.m.

