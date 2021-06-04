Heartland Votes
Show-Me State Games return

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of Missouri athletes will soon be back competing in the Show-Me State games.

The event returns after the pandemic sidelined athletes of all ages last year.

“Just to have that opportunity for our folks to re-engage in something we’ve been doing for 37 years,” Dave Fox said.

In just eight days, the Show-Me State Games returns to ball fields, courts and swimming pools in Columbia.

Dave Fox serves as the games’ Executive Director.

“We’re just so happy to be back to be honest with you,” Fox said.

“The Show-Me State Games is unbeatable so that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Bradley Smith said.

Lt. Bradley Smith with the Cape Police Department said he’s excited to help out.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department has assisted with carrying the torch to open up the official games in our region for the show me state games,” Smith said.

Smith, a runner himself, joined with other Cape residents to run the torch around arena park.

“We’re always willing to help out the show me state games to get people active,” he said.

Anna Hargis with Shelter Insurance travels all around the state to help with torch ceremonies like this one.

“We have partnered for many years- nearly four decades trying to spread the message of fun, family fitness,” Hargis said.

Hargis said the Olympic-style festival is open to athletes of all ages.

“We have people, very very young children all the way to people in their 90′s competing,” she said.

Fox said they have four stops in the next couple of days to promote the games which begin June 10th.

“We’re just super excited to be back and can’t wait to see all the folks return to play next week,” Fox said.

The games continue with two weekends full of events in July.

You can sign up through the Show-Me State Website. https://smsg.org/

