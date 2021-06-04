Heartland Votes
Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’

Joshua Kelley
Joshua Kelley(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pollock, Louisiana was found trespassing in an RV naked, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

GPSO said they were responding to a burglary call when they located a naked Joshua Kelley, 32, inside the RV.

Their report states that Kelley claimed he had ridden a broom to the RV and did not know his name.

GPSO said their investigation revealed that Kelley had broken into another RV about 20 miles away, taken his clothes off and stole a gun and a UTV.

Kelley was arrested for burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and theft.

