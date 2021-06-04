Heartland Votes
Sen. Hawley calls for Dr. Fauci to resign

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step-down from his roll as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci is also the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Sen. Hawley called for Dr. Fauci to resign on Friday, June 4 and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

In a released statement, Hawley said the public deserves to know if the people within the U.S. tried to stop such an investigation.

So far, Dr. Fauci has not responded to Hawley’s request.

