Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Food Bank to offer volunteer days again

Twice a month starting in June, they will be offering their Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days.
Twice a month starting in June, they will be offering their Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be holding open volunteer days.

Twice a month starting in June, they will be offering their Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days.

These days each month are set to be held on the third Thursday between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the fourth Wednesday between 9 a.m. and noon.

“Volunteers are vital to our organization and allowing us to get food to our agencies and people facing hunger,” chief executive officer Joey Keys said. “We missed having them here during the last year.”

Volunteer opportunities include:

  • sorting donated food
  • labeling cans
  • packing boxes
  • clerical work
  • cleaning

To help, you can register by calling Mary Thatch at 573-471-1818 or emailing mthatch@semofoodbank.org.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. ...
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for West Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau after water main break
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say

Latest News

Johnson County and Union County each had one case.
S7HD reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house
New program from Kentucky offers vaccinated residents a chance to win a million dollars
After the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Heartland News asked Congressman Jason Smith...
U.S. Rep. Smith attends Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce meeting
Sen. Hawley called for Dr. Fauci to resign on Friday, June 4 and for a full congressional...
Sen. Hawley calls for Dr. Fauci to resign