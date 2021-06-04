SEMO Food Bank to offer volunteer days again

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be holding open volunteer days.

Twice a month starting in June, they will be offering their Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days.

These days each month are set to be held on the third Thursday between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the fourth Wednesday between 9 a.m. and noon.

“Volunteers are vital to our organization and allowing us to get food to our agencies and people facing hunger,” chief executive officer Joey Keys said. “We missed having them here during the last year.”

Volunteer opportunities include:

sorting donated food

labeling cans

packing boxes

clerical work

cleaning

To help, you can register by calling Mary Thatch at 573-471-1818 or emailing mthatch@semofoodbank.org.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.