Pilot garden in Cairo to be dedicated on June 12

The garden dedication will be held June 12.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Dedication of Cairo’s new pilot garden is scheduled for June 12 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

The Pilot Sensory Garden Dedication will take place at 3014 Elm Street, Cairo, IL 62914, located next door to the Southern Seven Health Department.

In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony, there will be a tour of garden and make and take activities for children.

The event is held in collaboration between the Illinois Extension of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Southern Seven Health Department, and the Autism Society of Southern Illinois.

Registration is required to attend, and masks and social distancing will be required.

To learn more, call 618-745-5200.

