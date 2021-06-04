Heartland Votes
New program from Kentucky offers vaccinated residents a chance to win a million dollars

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A new drawing adds another incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It gives Kentuckians who have received the vaccine a chance to win a million dollars.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships – both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

The governor has announced two types of drawings as part of the “Shot at a Million” program.

Kentuckians who are 18 and older can enter to win one of three drawings of $1 million.

People between 12 and 17 have a chance to win a full scholarship, which would cover tuition, books and room and board.

The entry end date will be on June 30 and a winner will be announced on July 2.

Permanent residents Kentucky can learn more and enter to win at shotatamillion.ky.gov.

