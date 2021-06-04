Heartland Votes
Missouri Department of Conservation requires permit for commercial photographers and videographers

Starting July 1st, commercial and professional photographers and videographers will need a permit for capturing pictures and videos on Missouri Department of Conservation areas.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting July 1, the Missouri Conservation Commission will require permits for commercial and for-profit photography and videography in Missouri Department of Conservation areas.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to MDC to change the Wildlife Code of Missouri, which required commercial and professional photography and videography to have a new permit each time they shoot.

A commercial photography permit will be $100 annually and videography permit will be $500 per day.

If you’re a commercial photographer you will need to apply for a no-cost Special Use Permit in certain situations:

  • Special accommodations requested (activities normally not allowed on conservation areas, such as after-hour access, vehicles on non-public roads, etc.);
  • Use of unmanned aerial system (UAS) or drone;
  • Use of props (larger than average person could carry);
  • When more than ten people are involved;
  • On MDC areas associated with nature and education centers, staffed ranges, offices, and on the following department areas: Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area Rockwoods Reservation

Spokesperson Francis Skalicky says the permit makes it easier for those taking pictures.

“Previously, you needed a special use permit for every area. So if you wanted something that was kind of spur the moment, say you wanted snow on one of our areas chances are by the time the time the special use permit was approved that occurrence is done and gone,” said Skalicky. “Now, if you have a commercial approved permit, which is good for the year, you can go to that area.”

Professional photographers and videographers, CLICK HERE for how to apply for the permit, and a list of the areas that apply.

