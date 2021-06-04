Heartland Votes
Missouri auditor Nicole Galloway announces she will not run for state auditor or other statewide offices in 2022

(Source: NicoleGalloway.com)
(Source: NicoleGalloway.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway announced Friday morning that she will not run for state auditor nor any other statewide office in 2022.

Galloway is the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Missouri. She announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection for another term as state auditor and not pursue any other offices.

“Serving Missourians has been the honor of my life. I’ve been humbled by your support and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me,” said Galloway in a statement via Twitter.

Galloway was appointed to the role of Missouri State Auditor in 2015 by then Gov. Jay Nixon, following the death of Republican Auditor Tom Schweich. She won election to a full term as state auditor in 2018, a term that lasts until 2022.

Galloway challenged Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in the Governor’s race last November.

