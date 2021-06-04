Mainly dry Saturday, then turning wetter again next week

Tonight will be nice and calm, and quite comfortable. Temperatures will fall through the 70s to near 60 by daybreak on Saturday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected on Saturday. There is a just a small chance for a few afternoon and evening showers/t’storms. Temperatures will be rather warm, but not too humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Sunday...and through all of next week. It is trending even wetter for much of the week and very sticky!

