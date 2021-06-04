Intersection of Spanish and Themis to close next week in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spanish Street between Independence street and alley south of the new parking structure for city hall will be opened Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Spanish street and Themis street will be closed starting next week.

A portion of Spanish south of the intersection will also be closed to allow for reconstruction of the intersection.

Read more about the construction project here.

