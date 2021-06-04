Heartland community holds Independence day barbecue cookoff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Independence Day weekend barbecue cooking competition returns to New Madrid. Participants will have a chance to win over $1200 in cash and prices along with the coveted title of Cook-off Grand Champion.

“When we put something together, we want it to not only taste great, we want it to look fantastic as well too,” said 2019 Cook Off Grand Champion Jeff Long.

He said, with the help from his son and wife he was able to win the competition. “Backyard competitions sometimes can be very difficult to get everything done when it needs to be done. I’ve got a really good support system here.”

Long said his business and company is booming after winning the competition two years ago. “Our business has kind of exploded. And we like to think we have the best barbecue around. We try to prove it.”

In just a few weeks, the grounds just below the levy in New Madrid will be packed with venders and participants looking to serve up the best barbecue in town.

“We invite barbecue teams from all over and they set up that morning and cook all day,” said Chamber Executive Director Christina McWaters.

He stated that although the event is new, it’s growing fast. “We still have teams that are registering. I had a team register today. And we will except team registrations up until a week before the event.”

All the money raised goes towards the prize money for the participants, making it a day of fun and competition for the community.

“We actually let the guys sell the barbecue as well so people come out and they can eat and spend the day. We always have activities for the kids to do. It’s just a really fun family friendly event,” said McWaters.

The cost to sign up your team for the Independence Day Barbecue cook off is fifty dollars per team.

