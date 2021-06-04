Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland community holds Independence day barbecue cookoff

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Independence Day weekend barbecue cooking competition returns to New Madrid. Participants will have a chance to win over $1200 in cash and prices along with the coveted title of Cook-off Grand Champion.

“When we put something together, we want it to not only taste great, we want it to look fantastic as well too,” said 2019 Cook Off Grand Champion Jeff Long.

He said, with the help from his son and wife he was able to win the competition. “Backyard competitions sometimes can be very difficult to get everything done when it needs to be done. I’ve got a really good support system here.”

Long said his business and company is booming after winning the competition two years ago. “Our business has kind of exploded. And we like to think we have the best barbecue around. We try to prove it.”

In just a few weeks, the grounds just below the levy in New Madrid will be packed with venders and participants looking to serve up the best barbecue in town.

“We invite barbecue teams from all over and they set up that morning and cook all day,” said Chamber Executive Director Christina McWaters.

He stated that although the event is new, it’s growing fast. “We still have teams that are registering. I had a team register today. And we will except team registrations up until a week before the event.”

All the money raised goes towards the prize money for the participants, making it a day of fun and competition for the community.

“We actually let the guys sell the barbecue as well so people come out and they can eat and spend the day. We always have activities for the kids to do. It’s just a really fun family friendly event,” said McWaters.

The cost to sign up your team for the Independence Day Barbecue cook off is fifty dollars per team.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Joshua Kelley
Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’
Starting July 1st, commercial and professional photographers and videographers will need a...
Missouri Department of Conservation requires permit for commercial photographers and videographers
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car

Latest News

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house
There is a variety of trails near the Cape Girardeau Nature Center
MDC shares hiking tips for National Trails Day
Some Shawnee Hills Wine trail wineries beginning to see more customers.
Heartland wineries see increase in business compared to 2020
The garden dedication will be held June 12.
Pilot garden in Cairo to be dedicated on June 12