Heartland car enthusiast prepares for Great Race

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau car enthusiast is getting ready for the Great Race and will help bring the rally to town in late June.

Kenny Foeste is preparing his restored 1950 Lincoln that he bought 20-years ago for the world’s premier antique automobile rally that begins on June 16 from the Alamo.

“Taking it about 3,000 miles on the Great Race across America,” said Foeste. “We’ll leave Cape Girardeau about the 16th and go to San Antonio Texas and travel through 6 states and end up in Greenville South Carolina.”

The race will come to an end on June 27.

For this year’s ride, the race will make a pitstop overnight in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 22.

When the race rolls into Cape Girardeau at approximately 5:15 p.m., Foeste will be the lead car.

The route for the race through the city will travel from Kingshighway Street to Broadway St. then from Broadway to Main St. and past all the businesses.

All of the cars in the race will then be on display downtown in the parking lot near Hutson’s.

Area clubs will also participate in showing off their vehicles.

Racers will stay overnight before they hit road again on June 23.

Cape Girardeau last hosted the Great Race in 2013.

The Great Race began in 1983 with Tom McRae and Norman Miller.

For a look at the 2021 Great Race route, click here.

