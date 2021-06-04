Governor Pritzker signs redistricting maps

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed three new maps. The redistricting is meant to reflect Illinois’ diversity, the governor said in a statement.

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government,” Pritzker said. “These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation.”

These new districts are for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review.

Pritzker said that the maps were meant to align with the Voting Rights Act.

Some Republicans have made statements in opposition to legislation, including Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy.

“Governor Pritzker lied to the people of Illinois when he pledged to veto a politician-drawn map,” Tracy said. “Governor Pritzker promised to take politicians out of the mapmaking process and hand it over to an independent commission that would be required to follow the Voting Rights Act and protect minority representation. Instead, he let politicians pick their own voters, split up numerous communities of interest, and use faulty data all in an effort to rig the system for those already in power.”

