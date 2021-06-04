Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Governor Pritzker signs redistricting maps

(Google Maps)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed three new maps. The redistricting is meant to reflect Illinois’ diversity, the governor said in a statement.

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government,” Pritzker said. “These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation.”

These new districts are for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review.

Pritzker said that the maps were meant to align with the Voting Rights Act.

Some Republicans have made statements in opposition to legislation, including Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy.

“Governor Pritzker lied to the people of Illinois when he pledged to veto a politician-drawn map,” Tracy said. “Governor Pritzker promised to take politicians out of the mapmaking process and hand it over to an independent commission that would be required to follow the Voting Rights Act and protect minority representation. Instead, he let politicians pick their own voters, split up numerous communities of interest, and use faulty data all in an effort to rig the system for those already in power.”

Read more about the history of the redistricting effort here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Joshua Kelley
Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’
Starting July 1st, commercial and professional photographers and videographers will need a...
Missouri Department of Conservation requires permit for commercial photographers and videographers
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car

Latest News

3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Aetna Better Health of Illinois announced a collaboration with the Southern Illinois Food...
Southern Ill. food pantries to receive new refrigerators, freezers
The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Jackson County, Ill. schools are for those ages 12 and older,...
Family vaccination clinics to be held at Jackson County, Ill. schools