Fog This Morning

Mostly clear skies this morning with the exception of patchy to dense fog possible in some areas. This will start to burn off shortly after sunrise. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s north to low 60s south, but we will warm back near average by the afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-80s. There is an isolated chance of a pop-up shower across our southern counties by the late afternoon with most areas remaining dry.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will stay mostly sunny for the first half of Saturday. Some light clouds will move in from the south during the afternoon. A few isolated showers possible Saturday night. It will be warmer in the upper 80s. Sunday there are higher chances for a few additional scattered showers and storms. Daily rain and storm chances will transition into next week. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80 but feeling very humid as southerly winds will continue to bring more moisture into the Heartland from the south.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.