Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, warmer afternoon

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day.

Some light clouds will in from the south during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night.

Chances are higher for additional scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

The forecast the next few days will be nice to have a few dry days. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s...

Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Friday, June 4, 2021

Next week, there will be daily chances for rain and storms.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with increased humidity.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. ...
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for West Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau after water main break
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Fog This Morning
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. Patchy dense fog likely across...
First Alert: Scattered rain, storms moving out of the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drier weather expected Friday and Saturday