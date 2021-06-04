First Alert: Sunny, warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day.

Some light clouds will in from the south during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday night.

Chances are higher for additional scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

The forecast the next few days will be nice to have a few dry days. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s... Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Friday, June 4, 2021

Next week, there will be daily chances for rain and storms.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with increased humidity.

