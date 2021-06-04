First Alert Friday Forecast

We’re in line for a couple of warm, dry days for a change, as the pattern dries out temporarily. Light winds and slightly lower humidity levels will keep the weather warm and dry for today and Saturday, before moisture returns abruptly by Sunday. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, with lows tonight in the low 60s. It will be even warmer on Saturday, but temps will begin to be held down a bit by Sunday as clouds and showers return.

The pattern for the first part of next week (Sun thru about Thurs) will feature very moist southerly flow ahead of a weak upper trough over the middle of the country. This will give us warm, humid and showery weather. While severe storms are not likely with this sort of pattern, there can be thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. The pattern looks to begin to dry out a little by the end of the week....with a hint at a cool-down next weekend.

