FBI continues to ask for nationwide help in 25-year-old Virginia murder case

The FBI is seeking information about a 25-year-old murder case that happened at Shenandoah...
The FBI is seeking information about a 25-year-old murder case that happened at Shenandoah National Park. Anyone who was in the area at the time is encouraged to contact the FBI.(FBI Richmond)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KFVS) - The FBI is seeking information from people around the country in an investigation that spans back decades.

In 1996, the bodies of 24-year-old Julianne “Julie” Williams and Laura “Lollie” Winans were discovered by Park Rangers in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

The two hikers were murdered at their backcountry campsite.

On this date in 2016, FBI Richmond released information asking the public to assist in sharing an FBI poster seeking information.

The FBI statement says since many of the people who may have been in the area at the time of the murders may not have been local to Virginia, it’s important to share the story across the country.

If you have any information, contact your local FBI office or FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044. You can also submit tips here.

