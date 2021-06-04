Heartland Votes
Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.

The open house included a “first hand look” at the different programs available.

Next Friday, June 4th from 8 AM to 12 PM, join us for a CommUnity Open House! 🥳🏠✂🎶🍔🌭🥳

Posted by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri on Friday, May 28, 2021

Heartlanders could check out the Jailhouse Café, the renovated micro-cells, and the NeighborHUB.

The NeighborHUB has showers, laundry services, and a kitchenette for displaced people.

Seven area chamber attended the ribbon cutting.

The partnership also provided food and music.

Come join us for our open house today from 8am- 12pm. We would love to have you! Enjoy breakfast or lunch with us.

Posted by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri on Friday, June 4, 2021

Jordan Vaughn
