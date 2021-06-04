Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. hosts open house
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosted an open house on June 4.
The open house included a “first hand look” at the different programs available.
Heartlanders could check out the Jailhouse Café, the renovated micro-cells, and the NeighborHUB.
The NeighborHUB has showers, laundry services, and a kitchenette for displaced people.
Seven area chamber attended the ribbon cutting.
The partnership also provided food and music.
