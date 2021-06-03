What you need to know June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 3.
First Alert Weather
Scattered rain and storms continue across the Heartland this morning.
Severe storms are not expected, but there could be some gusty winds.
Storms will start to push out of Missouri by the afternoon, but isolated storms are possible east of the Mississippi River.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.
Clouds and storms will push off to the east heading towards tonight.
Skies will be mostly clear by Friday morning, with patchy fog possible.
Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs back in the 80s.
By the end of the weekend and next week, it will be warm and humid with daily chances for storms.
Making headlines
- Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon.
- The world’s largest meat processing company has resumed most production after a weekend cyberattack, but experts say the vulnerabilities exposed by this attack and others are far from resolved.
- A West Frankfort man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a missing woman found in an abandoned Carbondale home.
- Two hospitals in southern Illinois are joining forces.
- The Stoddard County Sheriffs department is hosting it’s first deputy camp for teens.
- Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on President Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan.
- Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for two years by Churchill Downs after an additional drug test of Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone in the Kentucky Derby winner’s system.
- Interest rates for new undergraduate federal student loans will rise from 2.75% to 3.73% for 2021-22.
- Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old boy after getting angry over a video game.
Trending web stories
- A Texas mother is facing charges after she shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot at a loose dog.
- Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.
- Gov. Mike DeWine says two people are in custody related to a mass shooting that wounded six people at a “celebration of life” party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday.
