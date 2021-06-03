What you need to know June 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 3.

First Alert Weather

Scattered rain and storms continue across the Heartland this morning.

Severe storms are not expected, but there could be some gusty winds.

Storms will start to push out of Missouri by the afternoon, but isolated storms are possible east of the Mississippi River.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Clouds and storms will push off to the east heading towards tonight.

Skies will be mostly clear by Friday morning, with patchy fog possible.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs back in the 80s.

By the end of the weekend and next week, it will be warm and humid with daily chances for storms.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.