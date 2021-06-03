Virtual conference to look at COVID-19′s impact on health policy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An upcoming virtual conference will look at the medical, legal and policy efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on health policy.

The virtual event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

The registration deadline is 8 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

The theme of the 21st SIH/SIU Health Policy Institute is “The COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Impact on Health Policy: A Renewed Focus on Healthy and Equitable Communities.”

Eric D. Hargan, former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will deliver the keynote address.

A panel presentation, called “COVID’s Impact on Illinois,” will feature four state agency officials: Theresa Eagleson, director, Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services; Paula Basta, director, Illinois Department on Aging; Colleen Callahan, director, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Grace Hou, secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.

The conference will also include breakout sessions on various topics such as children’s growth and development, mental health and caring for an aging population.

It will also include a moderated panel presentation on COVID-19 health disparities.

