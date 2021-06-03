The rain’s impact on southeast Missouri farmers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the rain makes its way into the Heartland, farmers are keeping a close eye on the weather.

Barry Bean, a farmer in Peach Orchard, Missouri, said the recent weather has been better for his crops than he predicted it would be back a few months ago. He was worried his cotton would not get enough moisture, so Tuesday’s wet weather came at the right time. Bean hopes the rain on Wednesday is gentle.

“At two and a half inches, we’ve already gotten the rain that we’d like to have. We don’t need another two or three inches, but as long as we’re not completely waterlogging the crop, and we get some good drying conditions in the next few days, it’ll work out,” said Bean.

According to Bean, southeast Missouri farmers need 85 degree weather and bright sunshine to help their cotton and corn grow. But for now, he feels his field is in good shape.

Clay Hawes, a farmer who raises corn and soybeans in Sikeston, said the extent of the weather’s impact depends on where fields are located in southeast Missouri.

Hawes said some of his soil started to dry out recently but his fields received almost three inches of rain the past few days.

“I’m gonna say that was actually well-welcomed. Most people in my neck of the woods are kind of wrapping up planting or finished planting. They’ve been able to spread fertilizer or the chemical applications that they need to. It just depends where you’re at throughout the bootheel,” said Hawes.

Both Bean and Hawes said the wet and cold end of April made it harder for farmers to plant their crops, but they call farmers resilient people.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.