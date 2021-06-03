Texas high school holds graduation in dark after storm knocks out power

(CNN) - The class of 2021 at Anderson High School in Austin, Texas, will never forget its graduation ceremony in the dark.

Actually, there was some ambient light thanks to attendees turning on their cell phone flashlights.

The commencement went ahead after severe thunderstorms in the area knocked out power to the sports complex where the ceremony was being held Wednesday night.

School officials refused to give up and used a megaphone since the sound system wasn’t available.

They were also unable to livestream the event.

Local utility Austin Energy apologized for the outage and confirmed on Twitter about an hour later that power had been restored to the venue.

The principal’s message to graduates at the ceremony was “We can persevere through anything.”

Due to a power outage, we are unable to livestream or have a soundsystem at the Anderson High School Graduation. We're proceeding with graduation, with a megaphone and flashlights from our phones! Star Spangled Banner sung by the #AISDGrads and audience! @AHSnewss #AISDProud pic.twitter.com/h0pxjfCzjv — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) June 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.