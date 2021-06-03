Heartland Votes
TDOT inspecting upper trusses of I-40 bridge, repairs ongoing

I-40 bridge inspection
I-40 bridge inspection(TDOT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a new picture Thursday morning of an inspector checking out the upper trusses of the I-40 bridge.

The bridge has been closed for over three weeks after the bridge shut down on May 11 due to a fractured beam.

Repairs are now underway and transportation crews are working to make sure the bridge in its entirety is ready for motorists to use once again.

The timeline for the bridge reopening to motorists is still unclear. Officials say it could be weeks before it is determined.

