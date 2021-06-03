TDOT inspecting upper trusses of I-40 bridge, repairs ongoing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a new picture Thursday morning of an inspector checking out the upper trusses of the I-40 bridge.

Hey up there! Inspection underway of the upper trusses of the #i40msriverbridge in #Memphis pic.twitter.com/hW3fE8HWcu — myTDOT (@myTDOT) June 3, 2021

The bridge has been closed for over three weeks after the bridge shut down on May 11 due to a fractured beam.

Repairs are now underway and transportation crews are working to make sure the bridge in its entirety is ready for motorists to use once again.

The timeline for the bridge reopening to motorists is still unclear. Officials say it could be weeks before it is determined.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.