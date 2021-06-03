Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives $40K to support hunger relief in Dexter area

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received $40,000 to support hunger relief in the Dexter area.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received $40,000 to support hunger relief in the Dexter area. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received $40,000 to support hunger relief in the Dexter area.

The grant is part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support 38 Tyson plant communities in 15 states.

“We’re very grateful for Tyson’s continued support and help in providing food to Dexter and the surrounding community,” said Joey Keys, president and CEO of Food Bank for Southeast Missouri Food Bank. “This donation will help us work toward our goal of increasing food accessibility for southeast Missourians and making sure no one has to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations.

