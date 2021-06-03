Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered Rain/Storms Early Today

Clearing Activity Out This Afternoon..
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain and storms will continue across the Heartland this morning. Activity doesn’t necessarily look severe, but there could be a storm with gusty winds. Temperatures will stay mild with most areas in the low and mid 60s. Storms will start to move out of Missouri by the afternoon but isolated activity could hold east of the Mississippi River. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s today. Clouds and storms will push off to the east heading towards tonight leaving mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be possible early Friday. We will end off the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 80s. By the end of the weekend and next week, we look warmer, more humid, and daily chances of storms again.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Charges filed in connection to armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drier weather expected Friday and Saturday
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/3/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/3/2021
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 6/3.
First Alert 5pm forecast 6/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
First Alert Weather @ 4 p.m. 6/3/2021
First Alert Weather @ 4 p.m. 6/3/2021