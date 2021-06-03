Scattered Rain/Storms Early Today

Scattered rain and storms will continue across the Heartland this morning. Activity doesn’t necessarily look severe, but there could be a storm with gusty winds. Temperatures will stay mild with most areas in the low and mid 60s. Storms will start to move out of Missouri by the afternoon but isolated activity could hold east of the Mississippi River. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s today. Clouds and storms will push off to the east heading towards tonight leaving mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be possible early Friday. We will end off the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 80s. By the end of the weekend and next week, we look warmer, more humid, and daily chances of storms again.

-Lisa

