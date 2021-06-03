Heartland Votes
RARE CATCH: Man reels in rare albino catfish from the Missouri River

Kevin Markway recently caught and released an albino blue catfish on the Missouri River.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - Anglers are staying busy in Missouri with summer just around the corner, and some are reeling in some rare fish.

“Like other albino wildlife, albino blue catfish are rare. It’s a recessive trait, and most don’t survive because they are more noticeable to predators when they are young,” says the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Albino fish lack skin pigments, which leads to a ghostly white tint. Conservation experts say most albinos become prey and don’t survive to adulthood.

MDC estimates the fish Markway caught was 8-10 years old.

