Heartland Votes
Jackson County Health Department hosts household chemical collection

The Jackson County Health Department is holding a household chemical collection on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is holding a household chemical collection on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Illinois residents can drop off their chemical waste at the Banterra Center.

To participate, residents must register online or call 618-684-3143 ext. 128 to schedule a drop off time, and they must show a state ID or recent utility bill.

Accepted items include:

  • paint thinner,
  • aerosols,
  • household cleaners,
  • pesticides,
  • insecticides,
  • herbicides,
  • motor oil,
  • antifreeze,
  • old gasoline,
  • rechargeable batteries,
  • solvents,
  • polishes,
  • pool chemicals,
  • lawn chemicals,
  • mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs will be taken as well.
  • unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter.
    • These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name.
    • No controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers.

The following items will not be accepted:

  • latex paint,
  • explosives,
  • ammunition,
  • fireworks,
  • fire extinguishers,
  • smoke detectors,
  • propane tanks,
  • farm machinery oil,
  • electronics,
  • alkaline & lead-acid batteries,
  • appliances,
  • tires,
  • radioactive material,
  • medical waste,
  • business, agricultural, or government wastes

