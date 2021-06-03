Jackson County Health Department hosts household chemical collection

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is holding a household chemical collection on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Illinois residents can drop off their chemical waste at the Banterra Center.

To participate, residents must register online or call 618-684-3143 ext. 128 to schedule a drop off time, and they must show a state ID or recent utility bill.

Accepted items include:

paint thinner,

aerosols,

household cleaners,

pesticides,

insecticides,

herbicides,

motor oil,

antifreeze,

old gasoline,

rechargeable batteries,

solvents,

polishes,

pool chemicals,

lawn chemicals,

mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs will be taken as well.

unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name. No controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers.



The following items will not be accepted:

latex paint,

explosives,

ammunition,

fireworks,

fire extinguishers,

smoke detectors,

propane tanks,

farm machinery oil,

electronics,

alkaline & lead-acid batteries,

appliances,

tires,

radioactive material,

medical waste,

business, agricultural, or government wastes

