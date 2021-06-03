Jackson County Health Department hosts household chemical collection
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is holding a household chemical collection on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Illinois residents can drop off their chemical waste at the Banterra Center.
To participate, residents must register online or call 618-684-3143 ext. 128 to schedule a drop off time, and they must show a state ID or recent utility bill.
Accepted items include:
- paint thinner,
- aerosols,
- household cleaners,
- pesticides,
- insecticides,
- herbicides,
- motor oil,
- antifreeze,
- old gasoline,
- rechargeable batteries,
- solvents,
- polishes,
- pool chemicals,
- lawn chemicals,
- mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs will be taken as well.
- unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter.
- These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name.
- No controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers.
The following items will not be accepted:
- latex paint,
- explosives,
- ammunition,
- fireworks,
- fire extinguishers,
- smoke detectors,
- propane tanks,
- farm machinery oil,
- electronics,
- alkaline & lead-acid batteries,
- appliances,
- tires,
- radioactive material,
- medical waste,
- business, agricultural, or government wastes
