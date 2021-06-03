Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 674 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 674 new cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths, as of Thursday, June 3.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was a woman in her 90s from Franklin County.

In addition, more than 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11,374,677 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,328 doses. On Wednesday, 36,372 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,739 cases, including 22,865 deaths.

A total of 24,731,489 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.

As of Wednesday night, 997 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 273 patients were in the ICU and 154 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.