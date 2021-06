GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of the gate at the Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery.

It is unknown when the gate disappeared, but police say it was sometime in May 2021.

June 03, 2021 Re: Stolen Iron Gate from local church and cemetery The Graves County Sheriff's Office is currently... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (270) 247-4501.

