First Alert Thursday Outlook

The upper-level feature that ignited another round of heavy downpours early this morning is spinning off to the northeast at mid-day, allowing us to finally begin drying out. We could still see a lingering band or two of showers redevelop this afternoon on the back edge of this system, but overall rain chances are decreasing. Skies will clear out quickly after sunset, and we’ll get at least a couple of days of dry, quiet and warmer weather as we get into the weekend.

As we transition from the weekend into next week, the upper low will become southerly again, bringing in more warm and very humid air. This will result in an extended period of showery weather for most of next week. At this point not seeing any particular triggers, but just an overall pattern of mainly afternoon widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather risk should remain low, but locally heavy downpours may become an issue again.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.