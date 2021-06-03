Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered rain, storms moving out of the Heartland

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) -

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will die down after sunset Thursday evening.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. Patchy dense fog likely across much of the area by daybreak.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says drier weather will then return for a couple of days.

Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday.

There is a tiny chance for an isolated shower, but much of the Heartland will be dry. Only about a 5 percent chance for a shower, so finally a mostly-dry day expected.

Highs will top out in the lower to mid-80s.

A very similar forecast expected on Saturday too.

Scattered storms are back in the forecast for Sunday and through the entire workweek next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Charges filed in connection to armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drier weather expected Friday and Saturday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered Rain/Storms Early Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Evening Outlook