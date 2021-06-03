Family vaccination clinics to be held at Jackson County, Ill. schools

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several schools in the area.

The clinics are for those ages 12 and older, including students and their families. Other community members are welcome also.

According to the health department, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and older.

An appointment is not necessary.

A clinic schedule includes:

Carbondale Community High School - June 8 and 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Murphysboro High School - June 9 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elverado High School - June 10 and July 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Those coming for their second dose should bring their vaccination record from the first dose.

The health department said those who have a driver’s license or state ID should bring it also to speed up the registration process. No fees apply and no insurance information will be collected.

For those interested in other health department vaccination clinics, vaccines are being administered on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment or walk-in at the Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Rd., Murphysboro.

Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

