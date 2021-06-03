Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Family vaccination clinics to be held at Jackson County, Ill. schools

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several schools in the area.

The clinics are for those ages 12 and older, including students and their families. Other community members are welcome also.

According to the health department, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and older.

An appointment is not necessary.

A clinic schedule includes:

  • Carbondale Community High School - June 8 and 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Murphysboro High School - June 9 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Elverado High School - June 10 and July 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Those coming for their second dose should bring their vaccination record from the first dose.

The health department said those who have a driver’s license or state ID should bring it also to speed up the registration process. No fees apply and no insurance information will be collected.

For those interested in other health department vaccination clinics, vaccines are being administered on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment or walk-in at the Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Rd., Murphysboro.

Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Charges filed in connection to armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
US to share vaccines globally as COVID threatens Olympics
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Saline County had one case, and Gallatin County had two cases.
Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
They worry that laminating the card may damage the information printed on it.
EXPLAINER: Why and when do COVID-19 vaccines expire?