Caruthersville, Mo. police ask public to be more responsible with toy rifles, guns

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department is asking the public to be more responsible with their toy rifles and guns while playing outside.

In recent weeks, they said there have been multiple reports of violent incidents toward unwilling participants which could lead to someone getting hurt.

“If you catch the wrong person on the wrong day, you could scare someone,” said Caruthersville resident Jamie Prater. “They might not necessarily know there is a game being played, if they’re not involved. And some people take stuff like that seriously.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a young pregnant woman sat enjoying her lunch when a car pulled up and opened fire, hitting her in the face with Orbeez. Luckily, the woman was not injured. She immediately went to the police to report the incident.

“She was peacefully enjoying her lunch and started getting popped with Orbeez,” police said.

Orbeez are a tiny, bouncy bead, that grows into squishy, bouncy balls when soaked in water, which police say, could be taken for a real bullets.

“Evidently there just driving by, shooting randomly. Like I said, if it was a structured game, I think it would be ok. But, to just randomly shoot people living their everyday lives isn’t.”

“These acts are a violation of the law and a person(s) could be charged with a crime or possibly cause someone to be seriously hurt or killed, if it doesn’t stop,” police said. “Keep it structured, and in a pre-determined place. Not randomly, sporadically around town.”

The Caruthersville Police Department said they believe local individuals got the idea after watching a Tik-Tok video, which prompted them to purchase multiple splatter ball guns.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.