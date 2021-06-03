Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on June 3.

Saline County had one case, and Gallatin County had two cases.

Saline County had a total of 2,764 positives, with 56 deaths.

White County had a total of 1,811 positives, with 27 deaths.

Gallatin County had a total of 511 positives, with four deaths.

