Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on June 3.
Saline County had one case, and Gallatin County had two cases.
Saline County had a total of 2,764 positives, with 56 deaths.
White County had a total of 1,811 positives, with 27 deaths.
Gallatin County had a total of 511 positives, with four deaths.
