Dyersburg man arrested after threats made against two police officers

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - On June 3, Ja’ Quon Roberson, a Dyersburg man, was arrested and charged with retaliation for past actions, and unlawful possession of a firearm after he made threats against two Dyersburg Police Officers.

On May 29, the Dyersburg Police Department learned of the threats allegedly made by Roberson, toward the officers, due to their involvement in a recent investigation.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell stated, “Law enforcement work is dangerous, and our officers never know what they will face each day protecting our community, but to have an individual make such bold statements to cause harm to our officers, to include photos of the officers and their significant others, is beyond reprehensible. We will not tolerate threats on our officers, and we will not be intimidated.”

