Drier weather expected Friday and Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will die down after sunset Thursday evening. Then drier weather returns for a couple of days. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. Patchy dense fog likely across much of the area by daybreak. Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday. There is a tiny chance for an isolated shower, but much of the Heartland will be dry. Only about a 5 percent chance for a shower, so finally a mostly dry day expected. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s. A very similar forecast expected on Saturday too. Scattered storms are back in the forecast for Sunday and through the entire workweek next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.