Precautionary boil water advisory issued for West Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau after water main break

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City crews are working to repair a busted water main early Thursday morning, June 3.

They are working on Singing Hills Drive, which is closed to traffic at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for the West Cape Rock area. This includes approximately 350 addresses on and around West Cape Rock Dr.

According to the city, a 6-inch water main break on the northwest side of town.

This affects customers in the Tanglewood Estates through Hilltop Lane.

Several customers in several neighborhoods have reported they do not have water or have dropped pressure.

It’s not clear on how long it will take crews to make the necessary repairs.

What caused the water main break is unknown at this time.

“We do seem to have a large rash of water main breaks in Cape, particularly this year,” said Erica Bogenpohl, utilities engineer with Alliance Water Resources.

She said water main breaks in Cape Girardeau are common. One problem, too much pressure flowing through the pipes.

“There’s not one thing that we can point to and say this why we’re having so many and, in most cases, we never know why the main broke,” she said.

The water utility company said there are a number of reasons for the breaks: bad installation, water pressure and contractors not taking safety precautions when working around water pipes.

“Some cases we do know because the one in particular back in April when we had that large fire at the church when the hydrants are open, used to fight fire, it drops the water pressure in the area,” Bogenpohl said.

The fire at the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one example of how the water main broke due to the water pressure dropping as the firefighters tried to extinguish it.

One frustration for customers is not knowing when water main breaks occur. That’s why Alliance Water Resources is working on a better way to notify customers.

