Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time since January, the seven-day average pace of vaccinations in the United States fell below one million doses per day on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 808,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered since Wednesday.

More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just under 137 million Americans, or about 41%, are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations among children between the ages of 12 and 15 is about 75,000 per day.

Public health experts say even though the rate of COVID-19 infections is falling, it’s still very important to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Charges filed in connection to armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
US to share vaccines globally as COVID threatens Olympics
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau
Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau