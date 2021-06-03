Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Experts
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH
Advertisement

City of Cape Girardeau’s crews prepare storm system for rain

Preparing for rain
Preparing for rain(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City of Cape Girardeau crews cleared the storm water system to make sure it’s prepared for rain.

According to Casey Brunke, Assistant Director of Public Works, the City of Cape Girardeau has about 75 worth of storm sewer. She said all the stormwater ends up in the Mississippi River.

Before wet weather, she said crews make sure they system’s open and clear to allow water to get where it needs to go.

“If you don’t get storm water off the streets it can cause hydroplaning, flooding. Many, many years ago the city did experience unfortunately a couple deaths due to flooding, particularly in the town plaza area. So now we have the concrete channel as we like to call it running through along Kingshighway there which has assisted with our storm water issues,” said Brunke.

Brunke said it’s a constant job to make sure the system’s prepared for rain.

People who live in Cape Girardeau can help with that task by not throwing trash down the storm system. According to Brunke, litter, leaves and debris can block the drainage process.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Rain's impact on farmers and their fields
The rain’s impact on southeast Missouri farmers
Job seeker walking into the job center looking for employement
Heartland businesses search for workers
West Frankfort man charged with murder
West Frankfort man charged with murder
Heartland businesses search for workers
Heartland businesses search for workers