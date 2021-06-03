City of Cape Girardeau’s crews prepare storm system for rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City of Cape Girardeau crews cleared the storm water system to make sure it’s prepared for rain.

According to Casey Brunke, Assistant Director of Public Works, the City of Cape Girardeau has about 75 worth of storm sewer. She said all the stormwater ends up in the Mississippi River.

Before wet weather, she said crews make sure they system’s open and clear to allow water to get where it needs to go.

“If you don’t get storm water off the streets it can cause hydroplaning, flooding. Many, many years ago the city did experience unfortunately a couple deaths due to flooding, particularly in the town plaza area. So now we have the concrete channel as we like to call it running through along Kingshighway there which has assisted with our storm water issues,” said Brunke.

Brunke said it’s a constant job to make sure the system’s prepared for rain.

People who live in Cape Girardeau can help with that task by not throwing trash down the storm system. According to Brunke, litter, leaves and debris can block the drainage process.

