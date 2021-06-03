Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect

Quantez D. McGee is wanted out of Jackson County, Ill. on a charge of armed robbery.
Quantez D. McGee is wanted out of Jackson County, Ill. on a charge of armed robbery.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Quantez D. McGee, 19, of Carterville, is wanted out of Jackson County on a charge of armed robbery.

Police say he is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 146 pounds with short hair and a goatee.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Charges filed in connection to armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau
Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau
Gate stolen from Graves County cemetery
Gate stolen from Graves County cemetery
Family vaccination clinics to be held at Jackson County, Ill. schools
Family vaccination clinics to be held at Jackson County, Ill. schools