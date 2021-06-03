Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Quantez D. McGee, 19, of Carterville, is wanted out of Jackson County on a charge of armed robbery.

Police say he is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 146 pounds with short hair and a goatee.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.