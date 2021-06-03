Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery investigation.
Quantez D. McGee, 19, of Carterville, is wanted out of Jackson County on a charge of armed robbery.
Police say he is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 146 pounds with short hair and a goatee.
They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
